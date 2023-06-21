Beaufort city council discuss proposal to change historic review board candidates

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort’s historic district is protected by a group of five appointed citizens, who make decisions on potential development in the area.

Beaufort City Mayor Stephen Murray opened Tuesday night’s work session meeting in front of a packed crowd of members of the public acknowledging that some of the topics were controversial, including, and mainly, who could propose what members join the historic review board of the city.

For decades, the Historic Beaufort Foundation had a representative on this board, but in the last few years that changed as the non-profit is only able to make a formal recommendation someone for the position. The proposal at Tuesday’s meeting would alter that yet again, making the recommendation more informal... like any other group can make, bringing disagreement from those who think it should have a louder voice.

“I don’t think there’s any question about we all want to protect it, but I think there’s a difference of opinion about how we go about protecting it,” said Mayor Murray.

This is what brought people to Tuesday’s meeting, voicing their opinions on how involved the HBF should be. The mayor saying no matter the specifics of the change... the non-profit will remain a part of future development decisions.

“I don’t want HBF to feel like this is something personal because it’s not. It’s about fairness and objectivity in local government.”

That... meaning groups all over the city will be able to make similar suggestions for historic review board candidates, as opposed to the Historic Foundation’s recommendation carrying more weight than the rest. It’s not a change the foundation feels will change their operation though.

“We know what we’ve been doing and we will continue to be doing that,” said Cynthia Jenkins, the executive director of the Historic Beaufort Foundation.

The executive director confident and proud of the support members of the public showed at the workshop.

“I think the community showed its heart last night in saying how important historic preservation is and the review board is.”

The city and its historic non-profit in agreement on that, just now looking at different roles to take for the process moving forward... if the motion gets approved.

From Tuesday night’s workshop meeting, this suggestion now moves to the planning commission in July from there if approved it will move toward city council where it will face two different public readings before it can be fully put into place.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.