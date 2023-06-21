Beaufort city council discuss protecting historic district in work session

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The city of Beaufort is one of the oldest in South Carolina, at 312 years young - with that age comes rich history.

The national historic landmark district in the city of Beaufort is only one of three across the state of South Carolina. At a Tuesday night work session meeting, city council took steps to protect it.

“Our goal is to try to figure out how we reduce unnecessary burdens and not drive up costs for young families who’d like to live in the district, at the same time making sure any kind of changes we make in the district are in alignment with Beaufort design standards,” said Mayor Stephen Murray.

Directly, suggestions were made to speed up demolition timelines and limit future builds... actions the mayor says will help maintain the character of the city.

“It makes it very clear from an applicant or someone who wants to build a house in the district what the requirements are. The second thing, for our regulatory folks, it gives them clear guidance on what they should and more importantly should not approve within the district.”

While Mayor Murray says these potential changes are some of the most important that came from Tuesday night’s meeting, the meeting went over four hours long due to another related topic

