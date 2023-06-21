Darien welcomes two new city council members after special election

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Following Tuesday’s special election, Darien’s city council is now back up to the maximum of five members. That includes four city council members and the mayor.

They had to do this after Councilwoman Marcy Goodyear died in January shortly followed by the death of Councilman Morris Butler in February leaving one empty seat in both the city’s north and south wards.

In the south ward, Russ Quarterman beat Chelia Pinkney by a vote of 129 to 61.

In the north ward, William Collins was the only candidate who qualified… so he was not on the ballot, but will fill the seat.

Quarterman says… he’s excited to serve his city.

“I just think we’re moving in a good positive direction, I’m not doing this to rock the boat, I’m doing this to continue on the good vibes we’ve got going, and the forward progress that we’re making,” said Quarterman.

Mayor Bubba Hodge says he’s looking forward to a full city council once again.

“As the mayor, I feel like all of the city employees are my children. I treat them as my children. When you lose one, then we lost two back-to-back, it hurt. Then to add to it, we only had half a staff to make all the decisions,” said Hodge.

Overall, in Tuesday’s election, Darien voters had a turnout of a little more than 26% drawing in only 190 voters out of the city’s 728 who are registered. It’s something the mayor says he’d like to see increased.

“I do want to say out to my voters, that we need more voters turning out to vote.”

This special election marking a step forward for a city still recovering from the loss of two elected officials.

The two new city council members will be sworn in at a ceremony next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.