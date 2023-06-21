Ga. Department of Natural Resources shares how they think shrimping season will go

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Shrimping season is upon us. The industry brings in around $10 million at the docks each year in Georgia and it’s critical to the state’s shrimping communities.

Researchers are also out on the water monitoring how the season is going.

The opening of Georgia’s shrimping season means that shrimpers can now fish closer to Georgia’s shores. WTOC caught up with members of the state’s Coastal Resources Division who are out on the waters surveying the state’s shrimp population.

“Walking out the back of the boat here, this is the wench that operates the trawl itself.”

WTOC caught up with Eddie Leonard, a marine biologist with Georgia’s DNR over zoom Wednesday while he’s out on the ocean measuring and analyzing the state’s shrimp.

He researches groups of the crustacean all along Georgia’s coast.

Leonard says the salinity of the water is crucial to the well-being of shrimp.

Last season, without heavy rainfall, the salinity of the water was higher, which isn’t ideal for population growth. Now Leonard says things are looking good for the summer ahead.

“In late April/May, we saw a dip in air temperature which slowed down the warming of water. So, if we continue to see the water warm up and we continue to get more rainfall, the numbers should continue to go up well into June and July,” Eddie Leonard said.

Leonard will keep surveying the waters into next week.

Georgia’s shrimping season typically lasts until late December or early January.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.