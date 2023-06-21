Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A federal judge sentenced a second defendant in a tax evasion scheme run out of bars near college campuses in Georgia including one in Statesboro.

Trey Britt will serve two years in prison and have to pay more than $362,000 in restitution. He’ll also pay a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to tax evasion.

The Department of Justice says Britt and others split cash made from multiple bars and restaurants in a cash skimming scheme that hid their true profits from the IRS.

Britt’s brother, Will, also pleaded guilty in this case.

The former Statesboro City Councilman was sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.