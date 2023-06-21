Highlighting the benefits of Yoga

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Along with it being the first day of summer, it’s also International Yoga Day.

The day is meant to highlight the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of Yoga.

The ancient practice, started more than 5-thousand years ago in Northern India.

Focusing on breathing, flexibility and strength to boost mental and physical well-being. Around the world millions of people are getting in a good stretch to celebrate.

