Jury selected in trial for person accused of driving through Rincon parade

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rincon is getting ready for its annual Let Freedom Ring Parade as attorneys selected the jury for the person accused of deliberately trying to drive through it last year.

This is the second jury seated in this case. The first one was dismissed in April after the defense requested an additional witness for the trial.

As the courtroom was full of potential jurors, attorneys on both sides of this case had several questions to narrow down who can separate what they may have seen on social media from evidence that will be presented during trial.

Anthony Rodriguez was indicted on 13 counts, including aggravated assault and harming a police K-9, after being arrested for driving a car through Rincon’s Let Freedom Ring parade.

Because Rodriguez identifies as a transgender woman, Defense attorney Lloyd Murray asked the pool of jurors if her identity would impact their opinion on the case. He also asked if they knew anyone who was transgender, anyone involved in the case or anyone that may be called to testify.

After questioning ended, a jury of eight women and four men were chosen, along with three alternates.

Clerk of Court Jason Bragg says the trial will start on July 12th and could last about three days.

