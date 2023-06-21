Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Jury selected in trial for person accused of driving through Rincon parade

Motorist drives through Rincon parade
Motorist drives through Rincon parade
By Camille Syed
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Rincon is getting ready for its annual Let Freedom Ring Parade as attorneys selected the jury for the person accused of deliberately trying to drive through it last year.

This is the second jury seated in this case. The first one was dismissed in April after the defense requested an additional witness for the trial.

As the courtroom was full of potential jurors, attorneys on both sides of this case had several questions to narrow down who can separate what they may have seen on social media from evidence that will be presented during trial.

Anthony Rodriguez was indicted on 13 counts, including aggravated assault and harming a police K-9, after being arrested for driving a car through Rincon’s Let Freedom Ring parade.

Because Rodriguez identifies as a transgender woman, Defense attorney Lloyd Murray asked the pool of jurors if her identity would impact their opinion on the case. He also asked if they knew anyone who was transgender, anyone involved in the case or anyone that may be called to testify.

After questioning ended, a jury of eight women and four men were chosen, along with three alternates.

Clerk of Court Jason Bragg says the trial will start on July 12th and could last about three days.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
Police asking for help locating person who broke into a Bulloch Co. pharmacy

Latest News

Let Freedom Ring Parade
Organizers prepare for this weekends Let Freedom Ring Parade
Ga. Department of Natural Resources shares how they think shrimping season will go
Ga. Secretary of State shares how elections can be more accessible to Georgians
Ga. Secretary of State shares how elections can be more accessible to Georgians
Ga. Secretary of State shares how elections can be more accessible to Georgians
Ga. Secretary of State shares how elections can be more accessible to Georgians