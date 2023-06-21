Man died, another injured after being trapped in grain bin, authorities say
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PORTER, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) – A 27-year-old man died after being trapped inside a grain bin in Minnesota Tuesday morning, according to the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff’s Office.
When authorities arrived around 9:30 a.m., a 62-year-old man had already freed himself from the bins but the other man was still trapped inside.
Crews worked to free the 27-year-old and were able to eventually get his body out, but he didn’t survive the process.
The 62-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
A first responder was also taken to the hospital for a heat-related injury.
No other details were provided.
Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.