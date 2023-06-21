Non-profit group hosts celebration for World Refugee Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is World Refugee Day!

It is celebrated June 20th every year to recognize the resilience of people who have been forced to leave their homes around the world.

The non-profit group Inspiritus hosted their own celebration for people in Savannah Tuesday.

The group’s external relations manager says the event is about more than just recognizing those people, though...

“The goal of the refugee resettlement program is to help create a pathway for folks to go from being endangered to actually not just having a stable life but also having a successful life where they thrive. Events like this where we can gather together as a community and everybody can meet their neighbors who are from other countries with different languages and backgrounds and celebrate collectively, that is the purpose of today’s event,” said Ashley Coleman.

