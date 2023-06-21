Organizers prepare for this weekends Let Freedom Ring Parade

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As a jury is now selected to in Anthony Rodriguez’s trial, Organizers of the Freedom Rings parade say they hope to put last year’s chaotic parade behind them.

“I have 100 percent faith in our law enforcement to keep us safe.”

While attorneys are preparing for trial for Rodriguez on charges of driving through last year’s parade, Susie Davis with Effingham Heroes is preparing for this year’s event.

Davis says this year, the parade has nearly tripled in size from 16 groups to 42 groups participating.

“It speaks well to our community and the fact that we won’t be stopped and that we have doubled in size. It just shows our strength and determination,” Susie Davis said.

She says she hopes this year is all about celebrating first responders who sacrifice for the Effingham County Community. She says speaker of the house Jon Burns will also be walking through the parade that starts at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

“We’re going to come out and have a great time. We’re not going to let those memories of that unauthorized entry hang over us. We’re putting it behind us and moving forward.”

As far as Rodriguez’s case

During jury selection, Clerk of Court Jason Bragg says the trial will start on July 12 and could last about three days.

