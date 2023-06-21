Public input wanted for plan to upgrade facilities at Fort Pulaski

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Did you know that Fort Pulaski in Chatham County is now almost 99 years old? Since the last extensive renovation to their facilities was nearly 50 years ago, they’re now beginning the planning process for some much-needed upgrades to some of their facilities.

A staple of Savannah’s history that has withstood the hands of time, but as for some of its facilities… not so much.

“It can be tough, especially when you have a place constantly under assault by mother nature,” said Joel Cadoff, the public information officer for Fort Pulaski.

Fort Pulaski has taken hit after hit, especially in the last decade, closing in 2016 and again in 2017 as a result of two hurricanes putting most of the island underwater.

The National Park Service has now begun to assess the park and its trouble spots in hopes of getting the Fort federal funding to make those necessary upgrades and changes.

Fort Pulaski will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary in 2024 and the Fort’s public information officer Joel Cadoff says that the last time he believes the island has even had a large renovation was back in the 60s.

“We haven’t seen something big scale, in decades.”

One of the changes they hope to see is the relocation of the entranceway.

“Highway 80 - which is a very busy stretch of highway, especially in the summer with people visiting Tybee.”

The entrance right now can barely fit four to five cars between the station and the highway but that’s what they hope to change.

“We would actually move the entrance station across the Fort Pulaski bridge and put it more toward our natural fork in the road so we would get everybody and then you have no issues with traffic.”

But that’s only one thing on the list of renovations that the Fort hopes to achieve. They are also looking into making upgrades to staffing facilities and high-volume areas like the parking lot picnic area.

However, they don’t want you to just take their word for it, they want your opinion too.

“Yes we are physically on an island, but we can’t survive out here alone and thrive without the input of the community.”

This Thursday is when you have a chance to give your opinion at Fort Pulaski’s Visitors Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Staff says that they want this to be more of a conversation for them to get feedback on the good and the bad. They want to move forward so that the Fort can withstand another 100 years

