Robert ‘Robbie’ Robinson historical marker unveiled

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday was a special day in Savannah’s 5th District, as a man who was born, raised, educated and served Savannah was forever immortalized.

A historical marker was unveiled honoring the life and legacy of Robert ‘Robbie’ Robinson known nationally for how he was killed but known locally for how he lived.

December 18, 1989 is a day former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson won’t soon forget.

“That was a sad day in Savannah,” said Johnson.

His friend and fellow Alderman Robbie Robinson killed by a pipe bomb.

“He paid the ultimate price for just trying to do the right thing,” Johnson says.

Robinson targeted by Walter Leroy Moody for his work with the NAACP.

“Hate destroyed one of our greatest hopes. Hate took this man from us far too soon,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

Robinson was the first ever black Alderman in the 5th District but made waves in Savannah long before that as his sister Ruth Teasley told WTOC in a 2018 interview.

“He was one of the ones that volunteered to go to Savannah High he was the first black graduate he suffered a lot of abuse, but he just kept going and he just wanted to complete the struggle.”

Robinson would continue making change in Savannah working as both a Civil Rights Attorney and City Alderman, paving the way for those to follow him.

“It is important for our young people to know whose shoulders they are standing on, because the rights and the privileges and the opportunities they’re experiencing now did not come without a tremendous struggle,” said Otis Johnson.

A struggle, a sacrifice that has inspired those who would come after him.

“I’m loud because his work was loud. He was fierce, he was courageous and was not afraid,” said Savannah 3rd District Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan.

Now his work and that courage will never be forgotten as the City unveiled a plaque in his memory Wednesday

So, although it was hate that took Robbie Robinson, on this day we’re reminded, “that all things still work together for good. So, although you can kill the man you cannot kill his legacy. Although you kill the man you cannot kill what he stood for. You can kill the dreamer but the dream still lives,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

Walter Moody was sentenced to death for the crime and was executed in 2018.

If you’d like to visit the plaque it’s located in Cann Park, near the intersection of West 46th Street and Bulloch Street.

