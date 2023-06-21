Scattered showers and storms return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have already had one storm early this morning, with more developing later today.

This thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning is heading into Savannah. Be careful if you are an early commuter! pic.twitter.com/xMPrUkOB0f — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 21, 2023

Temperatures will start out near 70 this morning, this won’t be as wet of a commute as we saw on Tuesday. This wet pattern continues through the middle of the week, keeping our temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average during our afternoon.

This morning's commute will be much drier than what we experienced yesterday! pic.twitter.com/YovhcI2lkf — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 21, 2023

For this afternoon, our biggest impact will be the heavy rainfall, which could lead to minor flooding in low-lying areas. An isolated damaging wind gust or two will also be possible.

Thursday will be breezy and damp once again, as we remain in this rinse and repeat pattern thanks to a low near the area. Wind gusts could be near 25 miles per hour on Thursday, helping it feel at least a bit more bearable outside. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s to close out the week and head into the weekend.

Warmer weather will build in on Sunday into Monday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We are trending rain chances down, but we will still have showers in the vicinity.

Many of us will receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through the end of the week. Enjoy the dry time when you get it!

Tropical forecast:

Tropical Storm Bret will continue to move toward the Lesser Antilles. This system is expected to weaken this weekend and is no longer expected to strengthen into a hurricane. If it remains weaker, it will likely continue west into the Caribbean Sea.

Another area of interest follows Bret, this system does not have a name and is expected to curve north into the Atlantic. If this system were to become named, the next on the list is, “Cindy”

We are not expecting any local impacts at this time!

