SCCPSS middle school teacher fired after child pornography charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah-Chatham school teacher has been fired after being charged with child pornography.

Albin Jose Chellathurai was an 8th grade math teacher at Mercer Middle School.

Chellathurai was arrested twice in November 2022. One arrest was for having child pornography on a electric device on November 1st and a week later, on November 10th for charges including child molestation.

Wednesday, the board of education held a fair dismissal hearing to discuss the matter.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System released a statement regarding the hearing:

Our Campus Police Department was informed by SPD that Mr. Chellathurai was under investigation as a private citizen. Mr. Chellathurai was serving as an 8th grade mathematics teacher. When the District became aware of the investigation, plans were immediately implemented to remove him from the classroom environment. He would not return to the school pending the outcome of the investigation. As we understand, he was taken into custody and remains there now. The District has taken final steps to release any remaining contractual obligations through the Fair Dismissal Hearing and subsequent action of the Board today. The hearing today was the formal termination of his contract and he is not eligible to reapply for employment with SCCPSS.

SCCPSS holds all of our educators to the highest standards and utilizes extensive background checks. We expect adherence to the requirements of the Professional Standards Commission. We take all allegations very seriously and will not hesitate to take actions that are in the best interest of student safety.

