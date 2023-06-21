SCCPSS set to approve budget Wednesday, holding hearings for Chatham Co. property tax increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has tentatively adopted a budget of over $800 million for this upcoming school year, which is up around $100 million from last year.

And if you live in Chatham County, you could be paying more in taxes to help cover those costs.

The School Board’s adopted millage rate this year, which determines how much money you pay in property taxes, is the same as it was last year.

But because property values have gone up, even with the same millage rate, people in Chatham County can expect to see their property taxes rise by 10 percent.

The school board had the opportunity to adopt a lower millage rate earlier in the month to offset the rise in property values, but decided not to.

Roger Moss, the President of the school board, says that they need that extra money to help cover this year’s budget.

Moss says that the district is feeling the same effects of inflation that’s driving up taxes, and they have more things they have to spend money on this year.

“We also have some mandates that came down from the state. So, for instance, we’re having to spend several million dollars more for insurance coverage. We’re definitely affected, not only by inflation, but by mandates from the state,” Moss said.

Moss also says that part of the budget increase is also because certain teachers are required to get raises this year.

The proposed budget is set to be approved at a specially called meeting Wednesday night, but the millage rate will not yet be approved. The school district wants to hear from the public about that tax increase before it’s implemented.

There was originally a public hearing about the tax increase scheduled for Wednesday night, but that’s been pushed to Monday.

People that live in the County will be able to let members of the school board know how they feel about the property tax increase, before it’s officially adopted.

Roger Moss, the president of the school board, says that board members want to hear from taxpayers about where their money is going, but public hearings don’t often have high turnout.

“We need to hear from the public. We’re spending the public’s money. And let me tell you, I’ve been a little disappointed by the lack of turnout for these hearings. We really do listen. But we need you to be there, and so I would love for the public to show up to them all the time,” Moss said.

The public hearings about the property tax increase are this coming Monday, one at 11 a.m. and one at 6 p.m. There will be another public hearing on July 12 at 11:00 a.m.

Again, the budget is set to be adopted at Wednesday night’s board meeting at 5:30 p.m. If you have any input about that, there will be a public hearing before it’s passed.

