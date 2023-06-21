Sky Cams
‘So pure and beautiful’: Bruce Willis holds infant granddaughter for Father’s Day

FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis was captured in a sweet moment holding his new granddaughter on Father’s Day.

Willis’ daughter, Rumer Willis, shared photos on Instagram of her father holding his first grandchild, Louetta Isley Thomas Willis.

Baby Louetta was born in April.

“Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life,” Rumer Willis wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday. “His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful.”

In March, Bruce Willis’ family said that the 68-year-old actor was stepping away from acting due to his declining health. Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia, which then progressed to frontotemporal dementia.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

