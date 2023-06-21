SouthCoast Health’s phones temporarily offline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SouthCoast Health’s phones are temporarily offline, making it hard for patients to get in touch with their doctors.

At this time, SouthCoast Health is asking patients to communicate with them through their online patient portal. Patients who do not have an account can make one at southcoasthealth.com.

For assistance setting up a portal account, you can call 1-888-774-8424.

Patients who need prescription refills should call their pharmacy like usual.

You can request future and same day appointments online or through the myPrivia app.

If you are not able to use online services, you can call the office, which will direct you to their answering service. They say the call volume is high, but they are working to expand it.

As always, if you have a life-threatening emergency, call 911.

