Summer Science: Lemon Volcano

The erupting lemon volcano helps little learners grasp the concept of a chemical reaction between an acid and a base using materials you can find around your house.

MATERIALS:

- Lemons

- Baking Soda

- Food Coloring

- Dawn Dish Soap

- Plate or Bowl

- Popsicle Sticks

OPTIONAL:

- A cup or object to elevate the lemon

STEP ONE:

Cut a lemon in half and place half of the lemon on a plate (or elevated surface like a cup or paper towel roll).

(OPTIONAL: Heat the lemon in the microwave before cutting for easier access to lemon juice.)

STEP TWO:

Take a popsicle stick and poke holes in the lemon. (This will help start the chemical reaction later on).

STEP THREE:

Place drops of food coloring around the lemon.

(You can use just one or many different colors at once.)

STEP FOUR:

Pour Dawn Dish Soap on the lemon.

(This part is not required but causes the reaction to have bubbles and foam)

STEP FIVE:

Sprinkle some baking soda on the lemon and use the popsicle stick to press some of the baking soda down into different areas of the lemon. Then watch the eruption!

(If you want to speed up the process add extra lemon juice on top)

SCIENCE BEHIND IT:

When you mix the baking soda and lemon juice they react and form a gas called carbon dioxide which produces the fizzing eruption.

This occurs because an acid (lemon juice) and a base (baking soda) mix together. When the two combine the reaction occurs creating the gas.

