Suspect arrested for multiple armed robberies in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Statesboro Police say a jacket caught on security video helped law enforcement track down a suspect.

Wednesday, police say a man connected to multiple armed robberies across several counties is now in custody.

22-year-old Cordell Cobb of Midville was arrested Friday and charged with at least two armed robberies in Statesboro.

Both happened on June 1st at different Enmarket locations in the city.

No one was hurt in either incident.

Police say they were able to identify Cobb through a symbol on his jacket caught on surveillance footage.

They say they worked with several other agencies to bring him in.

Burke County law enforcement made the arrest, but officers say he’s charged with a variety of offenses in several jurisdictions.

Cobb will be returned to Bulloch County for processing on the Armed Robbery charges at some point.

