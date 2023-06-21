Transforming Lucky Beach Bar And Kitchen into a unique place for locals

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - What was once a chain restaurant on Hilton Head Island has been transformed into a unique place for locals.

It’s called “Lucky Beach Bar And Kitchen”

And it’s located near Folly field beach park.

“The Carabbas was very enclosed it wasn’t very welcoming it wasn’t as dark it was drury. I remember the first time I walked in I said we have to take that whole entire section along 278 and Folly Field Road and open it all up, bring in windows, and get some inside-outdoor use. Make this corner like a city cafe style where you can bike up. We have the bike racks and the little landing areas that come directly off the bike path. You can walk up and sit outside and have a beer. Those are things that saw that would make the building pop.”

That’s what David Leffew, the owner of Lucky Beach Beach Bar and Kitchen, envisioned when purchasing an old chain restaurant during the pandemic.

After more than 20 years in the food and hospitality industry he says he and his wife Carrie wanted to bring something different for the locals to enjoy.

“The opportunity with Lucky Beach was to give a place for locals to go to get food even after soccer which is right around the corner, just a more casual place to go being a vacation town lot of the places are so busy and so full of tourists.”

Although they want a different experience, they say they still aimed at giving the community that same local flavor.

” Where we are located here on Folly Field is pretty much right near the area of the Gullah Community that was first here on the Island. It’s a big part of Hilton Heads’ history. We certainly want to remember and embrace that history.”

And that’s why they say they are very particular about their seasonings and sauces.

”One of the fun things I like to talk about is the menu, our beach burger you may think of a big mac special sauce, but we’re actually using a Gullah pink sauce, that’s our special sauce.”

It’s so fun to have that little niche in there. All things that were part of the cuisine that was here and meshed and came together.”

Meshing a variety of flavors and in doing so meshing a variety of people into one place to share life and a meal

And while he is feeding his community, he says the community is feeding his passion.

“We love seeing guests leave here excited with memories. Giving that opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives in a way that not just serving food to a table. That’s not just making food and getting it to a guest. It’s taking it that step further and making it something that they can remember.”

