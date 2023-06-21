Vegan chef Alexander Mack partners with the non-profit Coffee Foundation to host cooking classes

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Several local youngsters are learning about healthy eating this summer as part of a larger introduction to the food industry.

Vegan chef Alexander Mack has partnered with the non-profit Coffee Foundation to teach kids cooking and serving skills they can take home and possibly into a future in the restaurant business.

Kitchen basics are being shared this month on Savannah’s West Side.

“We did a lot of chopping with the tomatoes and onions and it helped me learn how to not cut my fingers off,” Jamiyah Burroughs said.

That’s a good start. But the finish line for the food-service lessons taking place at the Tatemville Community Center is a lot farther down the road.

“I think this is a fantastic way for them to have some collaborative leadership, to learn lifelong skills for themselves and for the workforce and we definitely need that,” Daphne Coffee Roberts said.

Through the Coffee Foundation’s Village Program, local youngsters are being introduced to all sides of the restaurant business - from cooking to serving to interacting with guests. And after three three-hour instructional sessions, these lessons will be put to work when the class welcomes in family and friends for a full meal experience on June 25.

“It’s going to be a live service. The cooks will be with me, we’ll be in the kitchen cooking live and we’ll have the servers actually serving the parents there at the tables as if it’s an actual restaurant. We’ll have the tablecloths, we’ll have the décor, they’ll be explaining what the dish is,” Alexander Mack said.

Chef Alexander Mack is teaching students what they need to know in the kitchen.

“Knife skills, how to be organized, how to be clean, how to work together as a team

And the Coffee Foundation program is teaching them a much about themselves as about food.

“Our mission is to open up the pathway to their purpose, foundation and talent through experiences with a lot of our parents working and them being home alone sometimes, they need to learn these skills.

The students will leave the program able to cook for themselves - and with skills to make the food industry more than a hobby.

“I like to cook at home. I plan on doing culinary arts when I get older

“Doing something that I get to love and learning new things and experiencing different options,” Robinson said.

But it’s dinner on the 25th when they will first get to prove themselves to those closest to them.

“It’s going to be an experience. They are going to walk in here and this room is going to be transformed they’ll have a host taking their number and treating them exactly like they would be treated in a restaurant or a banquet-style area.

“At least my family, they get to see what I do on a daily basis.”

“We’re ready to cook it up for everybody. They’re ready to cook. It’s going to be a great time. I’m excited.”

