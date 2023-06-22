Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for generations

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Family members joined 93-year-old Hilton Head Island resident Josephine Wright to speak about the lawsuit over her Jonesville Road home, which she says has been with her family since the end of the Civil War.

Developer Bailey Point Investment Group filed a suit against Wright last month over the location of her home’s back porch, which they say encroaches upon the land they are building on. Wright’s granddaughter said they already paid thousands of dollars to remove a satellite dish and storage shed before being sued over the porch.

Wright says her home is a key gathering place for her family, which includes 40 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-grandchildren.

“This property is more than that, as far as our family is concerned, it’s like a sanctuary, you know, we come to grandma’s house for holidays, you know, fellowship anything, funerals, barbecues, you know, to try to take that way is taking it away from our entire family and all our descendants, and I think it’s just in poor taste,” said Charise Graves, Wright’s granddaughter.

Wright is being defended by civil rights attorney and former South Carolina state legislator Bakari Sellers, who says the developer did not respond to his requests for communication.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
University System of Georgia cuts 2.5 million from Georgia Southern’s 2024 budget
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Ogeechee Technical College
Ogeechee Tech receives $1.5 million to fund Associate of Science in Nursing program
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for...
93-year-old Hilton Head Island woman fights to keep property which has been in the family for genera
Tybee Island city council to vote on adjusting budget ahead of unpermitted event on 4th of July weekend
Agribusiness Workshop
Georgia Department of Agriculture hosts agribusiness workshop in Metter