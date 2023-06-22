Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Change of Command ceremony held for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
3rd Division Sustainment Brigade(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Members from the 3rd ID at Fort Stewart are getting ready to deploy to Europe.

Before taking off, a changing of command ceremony was held Thursday.

U.S. Army Colonel David Key gave command of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade over to Colonel Jennifer McDonough.

The brigade also cased their colors for their upcoming deployment.

“What colonel key has done has been tremendous. he has set this brigade up to be successful in Europe and that is why I feel so confident that these soldiers are ready to go,” said Col. McDonough.

The unit will head to Europe this summer as a part of a NATO mission to work with allies.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
University System of Georgia cuts 2.5 million from Georgia Southern’s 2024 budget
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Agribusiness Workshop
Georgia Department of Agriculture hosts agribusiness workshop in Metter
Bluffton Landmark
National Park Service recognizes 2 Bluffton landmarks for their historic significance
THE News at 5
Savannah City Council to vote on proposed Waterfront Community Improvement District
Ogeechee Technical College
Ogeechee Tech receives $1.5 million to fund Associate of Science in Nursing program