Change of Command ceremony held for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Members from the 3rd ID at Fort Stewart are getting ready to deploy to Europe.

Before taking off, a changing of command ceremony was held Thursday.

U.S. Army Colonel David Key gave command of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade over to Colonel Jennifer McDonough.

The brigade also cased their colors for their upcoming deployment.

“What colonel key has done has been tremendous. he has set this brigade up to be successful in Europe and that is why I feel so confident that these soldiers are ready to go,” said Col. McDonough.

The unit will head to Europe this summer as a part of a NATO mission to work with allies.

