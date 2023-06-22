Chatham Co. Health Dept. hosting ‘Kinder Klinics’ this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department is hosting two “Kinder Klinics” in June, offering screenings and vaccinations for children entering pre-K and Kindergarten.

The events are scheduled for June 22 and June 29 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both events are by appointment at the clinic located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive.

All students entering a Georgia school for the first time must have a vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening. Children must also receive vaccinations for school attendance. Students can be denied school entry if vaccinations and screenings aren’t up to date.

The Health Department says appointments are still available for both clinic dates.

“Sending your child to school for the first time can be stressful for parents, and waiting until the last minute to get these screenings and vaccinations can just add to the stress,” said Dr. Sierra Peebles, Nurse Manager of the Chatham County Health Department. “Most importantly, we want these little ones to have the best school year possible, and making sure they’re healthy and protected is our top priority.”

Appointments can be scheduled on their website or by calling the Chatham County Health Department at 912-356-2441. A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the appointment.

Most insurance will be accepted, and a nominal administration fee will be charged for those without insurance.

Online appointments are only for the Kinder Klinic. For other vaccine appointments, call the clinic.

