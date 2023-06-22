City of Savannah, local coaches give middle school athletes a free opportunity to dive into flag football

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since being introduced as an official high school sport in 2020, the growth and popularity of flag football continues to rise throughout the state of Georgia.

Over 300 high school programs are expected to compete this fall, more than tripling the number of teams from the inaugural season.

Here in the Coastal Empire, local coaches are taking the initiative to get more young girls involved with the sport before they get to high school. The City of Savannah and Nick Grassi, an assistant coach with the Calvary Day flag football team, held a free camp for middle school athletes at Daffin Park this week.

“Until three years ago, girls weren’t playing flag football unless it was with their family in their yard. Our goal is to get them started as early as we can. Thanks to the city helping us run this program we have been able to get a number of girls out here at an early age,” Grassi said.

The high school portion of the free camp runs Thursday and Friday night at Daffin Park.

Call Kevin Smith at (912) 351-3852 or email KSmith01@Savannah.gov to sign up.

