Georgia Department of Agriculture hosts agribusiness workshop in Metter

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting a business, particularly in agribusiness, can be challenging. Sometimes the toughest step is knowing where to go for help.

Dozens of new and potential business owners packed the Georgia Grown Innovation Center to learn some of the ins-and-outs of financing a business that has ties to agriculture. Alex Cloud says it can be an uphill climb.

“It can be challenging, very challenging. You have to have the right people around you to support you in the right areas,” Cloud says.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and Department of Economic Development helped host the workshop. Cassie Justen is a lender who deals primarily with agribusiness loans. She told the group today that they have to do their homework from the beginning.

“Projecting income and expenses, and understanding what you need to know to even come in and pitch it to a lender like me,” Cassie Justen said.

Organizers say Georgia has traditionally looked for ways to help industry and manufacturing, but have begun broadening to help companies that offer products or services tied to the state’s biggest industry - agriculture.

“So, whether you’re making a jam or jelly, making a beef jerky, or making jeans or shirts from Georgia cotton, you’re an agriculture company whether you’re growing it, manufacturing it or providing support for the whole industry,” Matthew Kulinski said.

They hope the options shown today can help develop new businesses across the area.

