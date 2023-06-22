Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Department of Agriculture hosts agribusiness workshop in Metter

Agribusiness Workshop
Agribusiness Workshop(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting a business, particularly in agribusiness, can be challenging. Sometimes the toughest step is knowing where to go for help.

Dozens of new and potential business owners packed the Georgia Grown Innovation Center to learn some of the ins-and-outs of financing a business that has ties to agriculture. Alex Cloud says it can be an uphill climb.

“It can be challenging, very challenging. You have to have the right people around you to support you in the right areas,” Cloud says.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture and Department of Economic Development helped host the workshop. Cassie Justen is a lender who deals primarily with agribusiness loans. She told the group today that they have to do their homework from the beginning.

“Projecting income and expenses, and understanding what you need to know to even come in and pitch it to a lender like me,” Cassie Justen said.

Organizers say Georgia has traditionally looked for ways to help industry and manufacturing, but have begun broadening to help companies that offer products or services tied to the state’s biggest industry - agriculture.

“So, whether you’re making a jam or jelly, making a beef jerky, or making jeans or shirts from Georgia cotton, you’re an agriculture company whether you’re growing it, manufacturing it or providing support for the whole industry,” Matthew Kulinski said.

They hope the options shown today can help develop new businesses across the area.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
University System of Georgia cuts 2.5 million from Georgia Southern’s 2024 budget
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Ogeechee Technical College
Ogeechee Tech receives $1.5 million to fund Associate of Science in Nursing program
3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
Change of Command ceremony held for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
Bluffton Landmark
National Park Service recognizes 2 Bluffton landmarks for their historic significance
THE News at 5
Savannah City Council to vote on proposed Waterfront Community Improvement District