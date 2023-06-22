‘Let Freedom Ring’ Patriotic Concert happening this Sunday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah July 4th tradition is making a comeback this year.

The Savannah Wind Symphony has been treating audiences with a Patriotic Concert for three decades, but hasn’t performed the Fourth of July show since 2019.

It’s coming up on Sunday, July 2, on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.

Bob Segal, vice president of the Savannah Winds Organization and Jim Anderson, now a member of the band but once upon a time the guy who started this annual event, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

The concert is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for military and students.

Buy Here > https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patriotic-concert-tickets-632394849017

