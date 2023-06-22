Sky Cams
‘Let Freedom Ring’ Patriotic Concert happening this Sunday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah July 4th tradition is making a comeback this year.

The Savannah Wind Symphony has been treating audiences with a Patriotic Concert for three decades, but hasn’t performed the Fourth of July show since 2019.

It’s coming up on Sunday, July 2, on Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus.

Bob Segal, vice president of the Savannah Winds Organization and Jim Anderson, now a member of the band but once upon a time the guy who started this annual event, joined WTOC on Morning Break.

The concert is at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for military and students.

Buy Here > https://www.eventbrite.com/e/patriotic-concert-tickets-632394849017

Savannah Fire Dept. hosting Camp Ignite
Chef Joe Randall Honored with the 2023 James Beard Foundation’s Cookbook Hall of Fame Award
Savannah chef honored with James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame Award