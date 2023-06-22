Sky Cams
Long Co. Health Dept. offering back-to-school vaccination and screening events

(MGN Online / SELF Magazine / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County Health Department is holding three back-to-school vaccination and screening events this summer for children and teens.

The first event is Thursday, June 22, the second July 13 and the third is Aug. 24. Clinics are scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. by appointment only.

Appointments can be scheduled online or by calling the Long County Health Department at 912.545.2107.

All students entering pre-K/Kindergarten, or entering a Georgia school for the first time, must have proof of vaccinations and must complete a vision, hearing, dental, and nutrition screening. Students entering 7th grade need a Tdap booster and a meningitis vaccine. Students entering 11th grade need a meningitis booster for school attendance.

Students who are not up to date on vaccinations and screenings can be denied school entry.

A parent or guardian must accompany the child to the clinic. Most insurance will be accepted, and a nominal administration fee will be charged for those without insurance. If parents have questions about vaccine requirements and eligibility, they can call the Long County Health Department.

