Man arrested after robbing Dollar General in Bulloch Co.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office issued arrest warrants for Cordell Cobb for two counts of armed robbery and various related charges.

According to police, Cobb is charged with robbing the Dollar General on Highway 80 West at Akins Pond Road and the J and T Minute Mart on Highway 25.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Cobb after receiving information from various law enforcement agencies concerning robberies in their respective jurisdictions.

