Massie Heritage Center hosts roundtable to discuss traffic safety in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More people are talking about traffic safety in Savannah.

Massie Heritage Center hosted a roundtable Wednesday to talk about traffic-calming which focuses on getting cars to drive slower to prevent traffic deaths.

Rebecca Fenwick got involved in advocating for more safety measures after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near her home on MLK Boulevard.

She says that road in particular is designed in a way that makes it unsafe for pedestrians to cross in many spots.

“The problems with MLK largely stem from the fact that it is a very wide street, it once was called Broad Street and it had a street car that ran down the middle of it. And for that reason, cars can go very fast. There’s no cross traffic, there’s no continuous medium, there’s no crosswalks for up to eight blocks. So you often see people trying to cross the street at all hours of the day, stuck in the middle, playing frogger and our community deserves better.”

Fenwick says she thinks Savannah’s Vision Zero plan for getting to zero traffic related deaths or serious injuries by 2027 is a good start, and more roundtables like this one will help get the word out about preventable crashes.

