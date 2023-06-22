Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Massie Heritage Center hosts roundtable to discuss traffic safety in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More people are talking about traffic safety in Savannah.

Massie Heritage Center hosted a roundtable Wednesday to talk about traffic-calming which focuses on getting cars to drive slower to prevent traffic deaths.

Rebecca Fenwick got involved in advocating for more safety measures after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian near her home on MLK Boulevard.

She says that road in particular is designed in a way that makes it unsafe for pedestrians to cross in many spots.

“The problems with MLK largely stem from the fact that it is a very wide street, it once was called Broad Street and it had a street car that ran down the middle of it. And for that reason, cars can go very fast. There’s no cross traffic, there’s no continuous medium, there’s no crosswalks for up to eight blocks. So you often see people trying to cross the street at all hours of the day, stuck in the middle, playing frogger and our community deserves better.”

Fenwick says she thinks Savannah’s Vision Zero plan for getting to zero traffic related deaths or serious injuries by 2027 is a good start, and more roundtables like this one will help get the word out about preventable crashes.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyquian Terrel Bowman, known as Quando Rondo
Savannah rapper indicted on street gang, drug charges
Twelve people were arrested in connection to an alleged chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis...
12 people facing charges in relation to a chicken fighting ring in Jeff Davis Co.
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
Scientists believe it is a lightning strike that was photographed inside of Jupiter's swirling...
NASA spacecraft spots eerie green light on Jupiter
Police asking for help locating person who broke into a Bulloch Co. pharmacy

Latest News

Massie Heritage Center hosts roundtable to discuss traffic safety in Savannah
Massie Heritage Center hosts roundtable to discuss traffic safety in Savannah
Robert 'Robbie' Robinson historical marker
Robert ‘Robbie’ Robinson historical marker unveiled
THE News at 11
Non-profit group hosts celebration for World Refugee Day
World Refugee Day
Non-profit group hosts celebration for World Refugee Day