National Park Service recognizes 2 Bluffton landmarks for their historic significance

BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - The National Park Service recently recognized two Bluffton landmarks for their historic significance.

The Campbell Chapel AME Church and the Garvin-Garvey House are now part of NPS’s Reconstruction Era Network.

The two buildings, built around 1853 and 1870, had significance in Bluffton during the Reconstruction Era.

The Church was one of the first houses of worship for freed African Americans shortly after the Civil War. The Garvin-Garvey House, which is one of the first houses built by a freedman in Bluffton, still stands to welcome visitors Thursday.

“It’s getting recognized now. And it should be, and I wish more school tours would come through here and the kids understood what the importance of this building around here, because it’s massive that we kept this and kudos to the town and the county, they did a great job,” Niall Archibald said.

