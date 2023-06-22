Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

National Park Service recognizes 2 Bluffton landmarks for their historic significance

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUFFTON, S.C (WTOC) - The National Park Service recently recognized two Bluffton landmarks for their historic significance.

The Campbell Chapel AME Church and the Garvin-Garvey House are now part of NPS’s Reconstruction Era Network.

The two buildings, built around 1853 and 1870, had significance in Bluffton during the Reconstruction Era.

The Church was one of the first houses of worship for freed African Americans shortly after the Civil War. The Garvin-Garvey House, which is one of the first houses built by a freedman in Bluffton, still stands to welcome visitors Thursday.

“It’s getting recognized now. And it should be, and I wish more school tours would come through here and the kids understood what the importance of this building around here, because it’s massive that we kept this and kudos to the town and the county, they did a great job,” Niall Archibald said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Georgia bar owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion
Savannah State University
University System of Georgia cuts funding for Savannah State due to decline in enrollment
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The pilot and 4 passengers of the Titan submersible have died, US Coast Guard says
University System of Georgia cuts 2.5 million from Georgia Southern’s 2024 budget
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles

Latest News

Agribusiness Workshop
Georgia Department of Agriculture hosts agribusiness workshop in Metter
3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
Change of Command ceremony held for 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade
THE News at 5
Savannah City Council to vote on proposed Waterfront Community Improvement District
Ogeechee Technical College
Ogeechee Tech receives $1.5 million to fund Associate of Science in Nursing program