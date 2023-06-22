Sky Cams
Ogeechee Tech receives $1.5 million to fund Associate of Science in Nursing program

Ogeechee Technical College
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Nursing students at Ogeechee Tech will soon be able to complete a degree that would make them more in-demand in their field.

The school received a $1.5 million endowment sometime back for the express purpose of this program. The state’s recent approval for it put the wheels in motion.

The endowment from the Strickland Foundation in Evans County will fund the Associate of Science in Nursing program for the first ten years. The degree is a step up from the school’s current nursing diploma, but still below a nursing degree you would earn at a university.

Students will be able to complete this program in four semesters. School leaders say they’re hearing from new students, but also recent diploma graduates too.

“They’re ready to come back. I’ve been getting phone calls after phone calls. This will be a great go-between with the diploma and the bachelor’s degree so we can meet them half-way,” said Jackie Howard, the program director for Practical Nursing.

The first classes in this program will begin in January.

