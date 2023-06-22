Savannah chef honored with James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some of the most talented culinary masters gathered in Chicago earlier this month to celebrate influential people behind American food and culture. One of our own local chefs was honored with the prestigious James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame Award for a book he wrote in the 1990′s.

Our Michaela Romero talked to the chef about what it means to him to be a part of culinary history.

To some of you, Chef Joe Randall is known as the Dean of Southern Cuisine, and if you don’t know him already, he has been part of the food and hospitality industry for over 55 years. He is being recognized around the world for his culinary influence. He says his main goal is to keep his heritage alive through his recipes.

“I wrote the book in the 90s, and I started an organization called the Taste of Heritage Foundation and I was having African American chefs around the country do dinners,” said Chef Joe Randall.

“The point was to get people to acknowledge the contributions of African Americans in America.”

And today, over two decades later, Chef Randall is being recognized for writing all those recipes down.

“It’s a wonderful honor. You know the James Beard Foundation is the most notable food service organization that awards people. It’s like getting the Oscars for chefs and restauranteurs like they do for motion pictures.”

And that is just one of his many accomplishments. Chef Randall’s contributions go beyond the book.

Back in 2016 Randall and other known chefs from around the world were recognized inside the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.

Some of his items are on display there for people to learn about.

“So my book and colander is all a part of that, “said Randall.

He said he used that colander to create his famous recipes for over 50 years.

“It’s part of history. You know recipes are passed on either by verbal and that’s the way African Americans did it for years. Because we weren’t allowed to write we weren’t allowed to write books. We were told people what write down what we said and put their name on it and take out contributions we were invisible in sense.”

But now, he finally feels seen and is grateful he can shine a light on all the culinary contributions of the people from his heritage.

“I can only say this if you live long enough work hard enough sooner enough someone will say something nice about you,” said Randall.

