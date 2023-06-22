Savannah City Council meeting Thursday will discuss millage rate, parking fine increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you live in the City of Savannah, you’re likely paying higher property taxes than last year.

City Council has a plan to use some of that extra revenue to keep you safe by improving stormwater management.

Because property values have gone up, that means that even with the same millage rate, property owners in the City of Savannah are paying higher taxes.

City leaders are suggesting using some of that extra money to go towards stormwater management and infrastructure.

Alderman Nick Palumbo says this wouldn’t be limited to just pipes and canals, but could also include green infrastructure, bio soil, and strategic rainwater barrel placement.

The City Council does have the option to decrease the millage rate so people aren’t paying higher taxes, but some city leaders feel that especially with it being hurricane season, investing in stormwater management is the smarter choice.

“the average taxpayer of a house of about 100,000 dollars would save about 45 dollars. If your house floods, or your street floods, or your car floods, it’s gonna cost more than 45 dollars. This is a wise investment,” said Mayor Van Johnson.

“South of Victory Drive especially, you’re looking at the old DeRenne Swamp. And our municipal archives pulled it up from 1888, and there’s a map that identifies it as such. For a lot of the city that’s up on the high ground, you’re in good shape and there have been investments placed over many decades, but we have to do more to keep Savannah neighborhoods safe,” said District 2 Alderman Nick Palumbo.

There will be a hearing on the millage rate Thursday evening during the City Council’s meeting at 6:30 p.m., and two others in the future.

Also Thursday night, the Council will be discussing raising fines for parking violations in the city.

If you ever park in Savannah you definitely want to listen to this, the City Council is discussing raising the fines for certain parking violations.

If the proposed amendment to the Revenue Ordinance Fees passes, you’ll pay anywhere from $5 to $80 more for certain parking violations.

In the proposal, if you park in city vehicle, taxi, or bus zones, fines would increase from $20 to $50.

The fine for parking in a visitor or sightseeing tour zone will increase from $20 to 80 $dollars and finally, parking over the allotted time in a limited zone will cost $25 instead of $20.

City leaders say the reasoning behind the proposed increases is simple: deterrence.

“We have to make sure that it hurts. We have to make sure that it’s not something that someone can just throw money at. ‘’Oh well, no problem.” The fact is, a parking violation is a parking violation. Every now and then, we reevaluate our fine structure, and so it’s park of doing business,” said Mayor Johnson.

“All of these parking violations go into better infrastructure for our city. So the bike lanes that we see, the painted bike lanes that we see, and the free DOT shuttle, DOTTIE that operates in downtown, East, and West Savannah, is paid for by these parking fees as well,” said Alderman Palumbo.

The first reading of the ordinance is at Thursday night’s Council meeting at 6:30 p.m. It will be discussed but no decision will be made. There will be opportunity for public comment.

We’ll keep you update on the status of the ordinance.

