Savannah City Council to vote on proposed Waterfront Community Improvement District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah City Council will consider a resolution that would create Savannah’s Waterfront Community Improvement District. The district would help fund improvements to the public safety, beautification, and infrastructure of Savannah’s waterfront.

If passed, the agreement would allow commercial property owners to levy a tax on themselves to be used for improvements to the popular tourist area surrounding River Street.

According to Savannah’s Waterfront Executive Director Julie Musselman, the proposed Community Improvement District, or CID, would span from Plant Riverside to the Marriott Savannah Riverfront on the east and west end and from the north side of Bay Street to River Street.

According to Georgia law, CID members must make up 75 percent of taxable property within the bounds… this has already been certified by the Chatham County Tax Commissioner.

The Board of Directors would be made up of seven members. Five elected by the members of the district and two appointed from the City of Savannah. They decide how much the tax would be, and where revenues are spent. The tax would be paid only by the commercial property owners.

Money collected from the tax can be spent on areas within the district such as road construction and maintenance, parks, water treatment, and parking facilities to name a few.

“If passed, the CID would be in place for six years. After that, members have the chance to vote to extend it for another six years,” Julie Musselman said.

This is on the agenda to be voted on at Thursday’s Savannah city council meeting at 6:30 p.m.

