Savannah Fire Dept. hosting Camp Ignite

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire is encouraging young women with an interest in firefighting to pursue that passion.

Next month, the department will launch Camp Ignite - a program to offer real-life training and hands-on fire experience for girls between the ages of 14 and 21.

Firefighter Tyler Barrett is the director of Camp Ignite. She joined WTOC on Morning Break to introduce the program that will be offered July 26 through July 29.

‘Let Freedom Ring’ Patriotic Concert happening this Sunday
Savannah chef honored with James Beard Foundation Cookbook Hall of Fame Award