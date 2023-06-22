Sky Cams
Savannah Police searching for person responsible for graffiti downtown

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Security camera video provided by the Savannah Police Department shows a young man defacing a building downtown.

This, they say, came after a string of graffiti with the same tagging.

The Savannah Police Department says that the first complaint about this specific graffiti tagging came toward the middle of May and has been popping up here and there ever since. The police have been working toward finding the guy responsible for it.

“It’s not cute, it’s not fun, it’s not a game, its vandalism,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

But what it is doing is costing businesses money that they weren’t expecting to have to pay.

“Outside of it actually happening, it costs money to get it removed or even if they remove it themselves it’s costing manpower, and it’s wasting their time to do it,” said Joshua Flynn, the SPD neighborhood resource officer.

The Historic Downtown Business has been the primary focus for this type-specific graffiti tag and the police say these tags are significant because of their location.

“These have become a nuance, because of some of the places that have been targeted, whereas most aren’t affecting businesses. They are on park benches and not directly affecting businesses and being an eye sore.”

Police are also on the look out for surveillance videos or anything that could help them identify the man behind these tags.

Mayor Van Johnson told WTOC although these acts are illegal in and of themselves, he is looking to move Savannah in the direction of a more public, legal art scene.

“As a city of art and culture, we really don’t have a lot of public art, and I think there are a bunch of opportunities, and we are looking forward to soon presenting a public art ordinance.”

The mayor says with this potential ordinance he hopes to not only highlight paintings but sculptures as well as other types of art - all in a legal and consensual way.

