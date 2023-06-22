Scattered morning showers, afternoon storms possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Welcome to the first full day of summer!

Thursday will be breezy and damp once again, as we remain in this rinse and repeat pattern thanks to a low over the area.

Scattered showers continue through the morning commute. Additional spotty showers will be around heading into lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/vQXxwj05eM — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 22, 2023

Scattered showers will move through again during the morning, a bit of lightning is also possible by lunchtime. Wind gusts could be near 25 miles per hour on Thursday, helping it feel at least a bit more bearable outside. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s to close out the week and head into the weekend.

Friday morning looks drier, but showers return to the area during the afternoon and evening. Highs will once again be below average, topping out in the low to mid 80s. Typically we are closer to 91 degrees this time of the year!

Warmer weather will build in this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We are trending rain chances down, but we will still have showers in the vicinity. Sunday looks to be our driest day in a while

Tropical forecast:

Tropical Storm Bret will continue to move toward the Lesser Antilles. This system is expected to weaken this weekend and is no longer expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

Tropical Depression Four is behind Bret. This system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy by the weekend. This system looks like it will curve right into the Atlantic.

Tropical Depression Four has formed in the Atlantic. This system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Cindy as it progresses northwest. pic.twitter.com/mW9A7jqsin — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 22, 2023

We are not expecting any local impacts at this time!

