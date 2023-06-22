Sky Cams
SCCPSS school board approves 2024-2025 budget

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System school board voted 7 to 1 to approve the budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal school year.

The sole member opposing was the school board president Roger Moss. His primary objection to the budget saying that he was worried that the budget was too focused on salary increases and not enough focus on safety and Literature - the subjects he says the public prioritized earlier this year in a survey.

While another board member argued that prioritizing the salaries is how you prioritize those two topics.

“We recognize that yes people are listed as number one in the superintendent’s memo, that is our largest expense, our largest investment and it’s the people that are implementing the literacy plan, so I appreciate that we have people listed number one,” said Denise R. Grabowksi, District 1.

The board agreed to delegate some of the budget funding to custodial support to help with the staffing problem in the district.

