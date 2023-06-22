Sky Cams
Tybee Island city council to vote on adjusting budget ahead of unpermitted event on 4th of July weekend

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Tybee Island is making adjustments for another busy weekend on the horizon.

Social media posts have advertised an event called “Turnt Island” – it’s from the same organizers as Orange Crush – and it’s scheduled for the weekend before July 4th.

The city has set aside more than $187,000 out of their budget to fund additional security measures for the weekend starting on Friday, June 30th – leading up to the 4th of July. Council members will vote on this funding Thursday night.

It’s all in preparation for another large, unpermitted event on the island. Members of city leadership faced scrutiny after a similar event in April—known as Orange Crush – brought in thousands to the island’s beaches, caused gridlock on the roads, dozens of arrests, and hundreds of emergency calls.

The funding being voted on would pay for two additional ambulances, overtime for the police and fire departments, as well as lodging and food for them… and additional fencing and lighting. In a post on Facebook, Tybee Island’s Mayor says they’ll have more than 100 law enforcement officers from various agencies for July fourth weekend as well as an emergency lane open on Tybee at all times.

The city council meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. where council members will be making a decision on the matter.

