SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Whitaker Street will be closed between State Street and York Street for six hours on Thursday, June 22.

According to the City of Savannah’s Emergency Preparedness Division, the road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for utility work.

Traffic will be detoured to Barnard Street.

