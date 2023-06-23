Sky Cams
13th annual Clean Energy Road Show held at the Savannah Civic Center

(WTOC)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Clean Energy Road Show was in Savannah Friday.

Electric, compressed natural gas and propane vehicles were on display for local and state leaders to check out and learn more about how they can help reduce costs by using alternative fuel transportation.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is one of the vehicles that will be made in the new Hyundai plant that will open in Bryan County come 2025.

Tim Echols, the vice chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission, says he is hoping communities and leaders will think carefully about how they can start using electric or alternative fuel vehicles.

He says there are a number of federal and utility funding programs to expand the number of EVs on the road in Georgia.

“We heard of companies saving millions of dollars from using propane instead of diesel. I mean that is a lot of money for a city or school board. I mean that is taxpayers’ money. You are talking about saving taxpayers money. That is a real concern especially if you are an elected official, you want to do right by everybody.”

If you missed this local stop but really want to catch the roadshow, there are three other events happening across the state.

There will be roadshows in Augusta, Peachtree City and Albany later this month.

