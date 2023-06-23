ACLU files lawsuit on behalf of students accusing Effingham Co. schools of racism

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County School District is facing a new lawsuit accusing it of racism against its own students.

Friday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a complaint in federal court saying the school system has allowed Black students to be subjected to slurs and hateful acts. It also says Black students are told to stay quiet about racist incidents against them.

This comes after a previous lawsuit filed by parents of Black students was dropped.

In a statement to WTOC, the ACLU says,

“This lawsuit follows a similar lawsuit filed against Effingham County schools earlier this year. That lawsuit was withdrawn in order to be able to fully examine the facts and harms happening within ECSD.”

The ACLU says they hope the lawsuit gets the school system to “meaningfully engage with and rectify the alleged conduct.”

WTOC will follow this lawsuit as it works through the courts. To read the details of the lawsuit, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.