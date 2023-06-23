Arrest made in 14 armed robbery cases across Georgia

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One man faces armed robbery charges for cases in Bulloch and a handful of other counties across our region and beyond.

Deputies initially arrested Cordell Cobb in Burke County for an armed robbery in Glascock County, but investigators have added charges from seven other counties.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s investigators and Statesboro Police detectives say they’re both thankful to have a suspect in these cases in custody even if he’s not in their custody yet.

Back in late January, the robber held up a convenience store in North Bulloch County. A second local robbery happened within weeks.

“There was some evidence that came to light at the armed robbery on February 7 that we were able to identify a suspect there,” said Inv. Reid Odom with the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Two robberies in Bulloch County, two in Statesboro...among 14 total that stretched from Tifton and Waycross up to the Augusta area.

“We were able to reach out to other agencies, not just local but around the state who had a lot of similar incidents.”

They say when crimes continue, they can often escalate to violence. They’re glad this spree didn’t get that far.

“You can see the pattern going up. So if you can stop it before anybody gets hurt, that’s the best case scenario,” said Capt. Jared Akins with Statesboro Police.

Cobb remains in custody, with more arrests and charges pending.

