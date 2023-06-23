Banquet held for last day of Operation 15 Youth Summer Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department held a banquet for students earlier Friday.

The celebration was for the last day of this summer’s Operation 15 Youth Summer Camp, which teaches rising seventh through tenth graders leadership and character. Students in the camp take part in a variety of activities, physical fitness as well as conversations with community and state leaders.

The camp uses a military-science model of education, working closely with Hunter Army Airfield and law enforcement organizations.

“We had more camp members this year than anticipated. Only wanted about 25 but we had 39 register. So we went over that number, but the kids were just great. They responded well, I think they enjoyed themselves, and we had some new activities that we threw in there that made it really exciting,” said Lieutenant Delvin Guilford with the Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department.

This is the sixth year that Operation 15 took place, and Lieutenant Guilford says a seventh is planned for next summer.

