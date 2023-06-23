Beaufort County teen leads deputies on chase in stolen car

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - A Beaufort County 13-year-old led deputies on a chase in a stolen car through the streets of Bluffton.

Earlier this week, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Bluffton Police in tracking down a stolen minivan from Hilton Head Island.

When deputies tried to pull the teen driver of the van over on Palmetto Bluff Plantation, he sped off towards May River Road. Before he got there, they deployed spike strips and the driver still kept going.

Deputies say they reached speeds of 80 miles an hour on the two lane roads through Bluffton. The driver turned onto Gascoigne Road and at that point two tires were off the van.

Even after coming to stop, deputies say they had to chase the teen down with bloodhounds.

The 13-year-old was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and is facing several charges.

