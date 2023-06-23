Sky Cams
Chatham Co. commission makes changes to fire fee, court summons issued for unpaid fire service fee bills

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission is making changes to the county’s fire fee policy.

The county changed the policy last year to make it mandatory instead of a subscription to Chatham Fire.

That change is at the center of a lawsuit that’s still playing out in court.

Friday, the commission voted to approve a new calculation for the fee.

It will be 14 cents per square foot of a burnable building or structure. The fee will not include residential docks.

They also made some changes to the how the rules are worded based on input from people who live in the county.

Additionally, the $100 land fee will now only apply to properties with no homes or other structures on them.

The changes for into effect next Saturday, July 1.

The county has also set court dates for those who didn’t pay the last fee and were summoned to court.

The first dates are set for Monday, June 26th at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, June 27th at 1 p.m.

The county says $11.6 million of fire fee bills have been collected by residents but, $1.9 million is still needed.

Property owners with outstanding balances have one more opportunity to pay the fee.

County officials will be at the J. Tom Coleman Courthouse to take payments. You can also make payments online.

Residents will need to provide the property address or property identification number.

Cases will be continued until the payment is fully processed.

