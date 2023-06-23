Chatham Co. Health Department hosts first back-to-school ‘Kinder Klinic’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may feel like school just got out, but it’s already time to start thinking about preparing for the next school year.

The Chatham County Health Department hosted the first of two “Kinder Klinics” today.

They are offering screenings and vaccinations for children entering pre-K and kindergarten.

All students entering a Georgia school for the first time have to have a vision, hearing, dental and nutrition screening, and students have to stay up to date on vaccinations to be allowed to attend school.

Sierra Peebles with the health department says it’s important to make your child’s appointment now before they’re all booked.

“So this is our slow time, this is when people are not coming in. We want parents to bring their kids in right now. Go ahead and get those assessments done, get those screenings done, get the paperwork because when school does start back we’re going to be very busy - we’re going to be booked out for a couple weeks. Your kid may not be able to go to school or play that sport so go ahead and come in now and get it taken care of and it will be an easy breezy start back to school.”

Another clinic is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 29th at the clinic on Eisenhower Drive.

You have to make an appointment ahead of time.

