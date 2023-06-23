Graduation ceremony held for SCCPSS Young Males Readiness Camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System just wrapped up their 2023 Young Males’ Readiness Camp. Third through fifth grade boys got to attend the camp for three weeks learning academic skills, character development and much more.

This program prepares the boys for the upcoming school year by focusing on six pillars of character - trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

There are several leaders from the district to help run the camp along with other community partners that step up and help the students be the best they can be.

The camp has provided the opportunity for students to better themselves for more than a decade.

Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields is the director of student affairs. She says all of this started with just an idea and to see it come to fruition is really special.

“These are our future leaders, it is all about them. I am pouring into them so they can be the best me that they can be. I want them to all know that they can be successful. Go back to school, gear up for a positive new school year, excel academically, excel behaviorally and just come to school because coming to school is really cool, you learn a lot,” said Dr. Quentina Miller-Fields, the director of student affairs.

During the event the students received different awards for their work during the camp from participation, sharing to the most improved. They also performed dances and recited poems in both English and Spanish.

The camp is made up of students from all over the district.

