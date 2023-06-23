Sky Cams
Jesup man arrested after investigation into drinks that had been drugged at bars

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement in Wayne County say a 57-year-old man was arrested after they looked into complaints of people being drugged at local bars.

John Yonkosky is charged with criminal attempt to commit rape, reckless conduct, distribution of a schedule II controlled substance, and sexual battery after at least two months of investigation.

At one point - the investigation landed an undercover officer in the hospital after drinking something that was drugged, according to the release from the Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics team.

The investigation remains open.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 912-427-5970 or the Jesup Police Department at 912-427-1300.

